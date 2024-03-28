Stronger bridges aren’t the answer: Baltimore engineer

BALTIMORE, Md. – The bodies of two victims of the Baltimore bridge collapse were pulled from the river Wednesday. Some experts say the tragedy could force needed change.

“The collapse of the Key Bridge is not just a Maryland crisis; the collapse of the Key Bridge is a global crisis,” Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland said.

President of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Marsia Geldert-Murphey, says building stronger bridges may not be the answer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.