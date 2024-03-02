Strong winter storm moving through this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Saturday, Utah! It’s going to be a wild weekend of weather as a powerful winter storm is plowing through the Beehive State.

Yesterday we saw dusty air as strong winds with gusts in the 40s and 50s ripped through our valleys, but there are much stronger winds in store today as the cold front approaches. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect for most of Utah through Sunday. Sustained winds of 30-50 mph are possible in our valleys with gusts up to 70 mph. Mountain ridgelines could reach winds of 75 mph.

These are southerly winds which means warm air is being pushed northward and temperatures will actually be quite mild at first. Daytime highs will reach the upper 40s and 50s with the southernmost parts of the state in the 60s. Don’t be fooled by the pleasant highs, because by the afternoon a cold front moves in, and valley temperatures will plummet into the low 30s in the span of a couple hours.

FRONT TIMING – The cold front will traverse across Utah from the morning through the afternoon. Will likely cross the Wasatch Front late morning into early afternoon. Rain will turn to snow quickly behind the front. Expect worsening road impacts thru the day. #utwx @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/kdIxSI6COG — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) March 2, 2024

This system has all the ingredients of an impactful winter storm — plenty of moisture, strong wind, and lots of cold air. Given the warmth, this will likely start as a valley rain and mountain snow event, but as the front passes early Saturday afternoon it will change to straight snow. The combination of strong winds and heavy snow will make driving treacherous for most of the state, including all the major highways, and visibility could drop to zero at times. Stay off the roads if at all possible, but if you must travel, be prepared with warm clothes, water, shovels, proper tires, and anything else you may need. Saturday morning and Sunday night will be the best bet for driving, but roads could still be sketchy.

The front arrives in northern Utah early Saturday afternoon and southern Utah by the evening, bringing with it the meat of the winter storm. On top of the High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the mountains from north to south, eastern Juab/Millard Counties, and the Sanpete and Utah Valleys. Meanwhile, the Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the Salt Lake Valley, Northern Wasatch Front, Tooele/Rush Valleys, Cache Valley, eastern Box Elder County, and western Millard/Juab Counties. The Wasatch Mountains north of I-80 have been in the warning since yesterday, but the remainder of advisories and warnings go into effect late Saturday morning and afternoon and hold through Sunday.









Northern valleys could see 2-6″ of snow while the Utah Valley to Millard and the benches could see 4-8″. Valleys in central and southern Utah won’t see quite as much snow, but 1-4″ is in the forecast, by the time you reach St. George it will be all rain. Mountain valleys have the potential to get 5-10″ with 20″ in some spots. The southern, central, and northern mountains could see 1-2 feet of fresh powder with some places such as the Tushar’s and Cottonwoods getting up to 3 feet.

After the front moves away on Saturday night, we’ll continue to see more energy and moisture filter into the state. Scattered showers will continue through Sunday with mainly snow outside of lower elevations in southern Utah. On Sunday, highs will be more than ten degrees below average in most spots and along the Wasatch Front, we won’t get out of the 30s. While it will still be windy, it won’t be nearly as bad compared to what we get today. Slightly calmer conditions settle in for the first half of next week with a slight chance for moisture as temperatures warm slightly.

