Strong winter storm moves in later this week

Warm, dry and breezy weather will bring a high fire danger to parts of New Mexico through Wednesday. A strong winter storm will start bringing heavy snow and and rain to the state starting Wednesday.

A warm and dry start to the week across New Mexico. Winds may still be breezy at times overnight, helping to keep temperatures warmer Tuesday morning. Winds will again be breezy Tuesday afternoon, bringing a high fire danger to eastern New Mexico. Wednesday will see the highest fire danger this week though with west/southwesterly winds gusting anywhere from 35 to 55 mph. The increase in winds is thanks to a potentially significant storm that will be moving into the state.

Scattered rain and mountain snow showers will begin to move into western, northern and central New Mexico Wednesday afternoon. More snow and rain will move into these parts of New Mexico on Thursday as well as temperatures will continue to trend cooler. A strong backdoor cold front will start moving into eastern New Mexico by Thursday afternoon, pushing westward, through the gaps of the central mountain chain, into the Rio Grande Valley Thursday night. A strong east canyon wind will develop by early Friday morning, with up to 60 mph in Albuquerque.

Even heavier mountain snow and widespread rainfall will develop on Friday across New Mexico, but snow levels will be lower with the colder temperatures. By Friday night, snow levels will be down to 5,000′ with low snow levels through the day on Saturday as well as rain and snow showers continue. Drier air may start to return by Sunday. Expect to see winter travel impacts across parts of New Mexico starting as early as Wednesday, with the biggest impacts Friday and Saturday.

