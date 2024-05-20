Strong winds, hail and tornadoes possible as a stormy week looms for Kansas City area

The powerful thunderstorms that raced through the Kansas City area overnight, downing tree limbs and knocking out power for thousands, have left the metro area, but additional storms may return later Monday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

However, the storms depend on whether the atmosphere can recharge from the overnight storm activity. The weather service said that if storms develop, a few may become strong to severe.

The main threat from the stronger storms that do evolve will be strong winds up to 60 mph and hail the size of quarters, the weather service said.

There is a low, conditional threat of a tornado if a supercell is able to unfold. Supercells are thunderstorms with deep and persistent rotating updrafts that look like tall storm clouds with anvils or elongated clouds at the top.

Severe thunderstorms in Tuesday forecast

If storms fire up late Monday night, some activity could linger into Tuesday morning, the weather service said. The main concern from the storms will be gusty winds and small hail.

Additional storms are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening. These storms will bring a greater chance of severe weather to the area.

Damaging winds and large hail will be possible with some of the storms. There is a conditional tornado threat. The morning storms could influence the development of the afternoon storms.

Another line of storms is expected along a cold front that will push through the Kansas City area in the evening. Damaging winds are the main threat, although there is a conditional threat of a tornado embedded in the line of storms, the weather service said.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has placed the Kansas City area under an enhanced risk of severe storms. Other cities in the enhanced risk include Madison, Wisconsin, Des Moines, Iowa, and Rockford, Illinois.

Heavy rainfall may also occur, especially south of Interstate 70.

Memorial Day weekend weather 2024

The Kansas City area will enter a brief, dry period, although there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday, but the chance of storms return on Thursday night.

There will be “frequent bouts” of storm activity through the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

