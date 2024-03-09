Strong winds and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon with snow showers tonight

Saturday, another wave of energy makes its way to us from the south as winds are howling 25-30mph. Scattered heavy showers at times, especially mid morning before a brief break in coverage by noon. A warm front lifts through first keeping us in the mid and upper 50s but quickly behind that is a cold front that will drop temps quickly for the evening hours.

The sudden change in temps allows for a stout line of thunderstorms to form along the cold front which is expected to pass through from 2pm to 7pm, west to east. Severe weather is not likely but strong winds, heavy rain, and small flood risk take concern. Localized power outages as grounds become saturated making it possible some trees may be uprooted.

Late Saturday night, temps continue to drop below freezing where snow showers start to mix in. Mainly for the highest of elevations through Greenbrier and Pocahontas county, all have a good chance of seeing patchy ice develop just in time for dawn Sunday morning.

*Remember: Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM Sunday morning so before going to bed Saturday night, change clock FORWARD one hour.

Sunday is a brisk start after such a mild week and temps don’t move much with northwest winds in charge of the day. A few passing light snow showers are possible, especially along the eastern mountains. A few scattered snow bursts are possible in the late morning which will bring 1-2 inches for places like Snowshow. Droop Mountain and south will likely see a grassy coating to 1 inch. Off the mountain tops, no accumulation is expected.

Highs only manage the mid 40s but wind chills will make the day feel much colder. By Sunday evening, we’ll being to dry out but clearer skies at night means lows can dip back below freezing. A warning sign to eager gardeners who felt the urge to start early this week.



Monday will be a typical March day with morning temps in the 20s but we warm up towards the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s for most and low 60s for some. A light breeze will keep the wind chills around so while not exactly “feeling like Spring” we’re right where we should be this late into winter.

Tuesday morning is chilly but plenty of sunshine warms us up nicely with afternoon temps in the upper 50s and low 60s. Well above our seasonal average for another taste of the spring season to come.

Wednesday feels a lot like spring as we push in to the 60s in the afternoon. A few spots towards the southwest of Beckley have a good shot at the upper 60s. Sunshine with a few high level clouds and light southwesterly breeze will make for a beautiful day for outdoor plans.

In your extended forecast we look to stay seasonably mild but temps do fall back a bit. After a quick cold front by next weekend, temps drop back into the low to mid 50s. However, looking farther yet towards the first week of spring, we’ll find ourselves on the colder side of things on the back-half of March.

West Virginia Spring Fire Ban in now in effect through May 31st. During this time of year, brush and wildfire dangers rise sharply. Remember to follow state mandated rules and regulations to keep you and your neighbors safe. Costly fines can be issued against those not following local laws. In some cases, laws and guidelines change based on weather patterns so check with local officials before burning.



SATURDAY

Sct. showers at times. Highs in the upper 50s/low 60s.

SUNDAY

AM showers then clearing. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Sunshine return, comfy. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

More sunshine, slightly warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Sun & clouds, especially south. Highs near 60s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine & mild. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY

Sun w/showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

Few showers, some heavy at times. Highs in the 50s

SUNDAY

Showers exit, breezy, chilly. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

