Strong winds have temporarily closed the Merrimac Ferry in Wisconsin

The Merrimac Ferry in Sauk County temporarily closed Friday amid breezy conditions, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The closure was expected to last at least two hours, according to a DOT bulletin. The ferry, which is free to ride, crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties. It recently opened for the season.

West winds gusting to 35 MPH today, with a few gusts to 40 MPH possible. It will feel chilly today and Saturday. Patchy frost and localized freeze conditions are possible each night through this weekend, so make sure to check on sensitive plants. Warm end of April likely. #swiwx pic.twitter.com/wSkn8BGXoB — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) April 19, 2024

The National Weather Service warned of west winds blowing up to 35 mph Friday in Wisconsin, with possible gusts up to 40 mph. Strong winds will diminish over the weekend but could reach about 10 to 15 mph, according to the seven-day forecast from the NWS.

Temperatures over the weekend are expected to range from low 50s to about 60 with mostly sunny skies.

Named the Colsac III for the two counties it ferries people between along Highway 113, the ferry is usually in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as long as the river is free of ice, typically April through November. It is Wisconsin's only free ferry.

The Colsac III has been in operation since 2003, but ferry service on the river dates back to 1844. It's been operated as a free ferry since the state took over ownership of the original Colsac in 1933.

The ferry can carry 15 cars, and a crossing takes about seven minutes. Pedestrians and bicyclists are allowed on the ferry as well.

Chelsey Lewis contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Merrimac Ferry temporarily closed due to strong winds in Wisconsin