More tricky travel in southern Ontario with snow on deck after winds, rainfall

A powerful spring storm swept across Ontario with intense wind gusts and soaking rains on Wednesday.

That was the first half. The last part of the messy storm will include a shot of heavy, wet snow on Thursday, expected to complicate commutes even further as roads will be considerably slippery in the morning, especially.

DON'T MISS: Why Toronto should expect another smoky summer

The fortunate news for southern Ontario with the snow is the totals will be rather mild compared to locales in the eastern section of the province.

The heaviest snow will fall across eastern Ontario and Quebec, where snowfall warnings are currently in place for as much as 20 cm forecast through Thursday.

Thursday: Wet snow moves in as temperatures drop

Rain began transitioning to wet snow across higher terrain, with a band of accumulating, wet snow across northeastern and eastern Ontario, on Wednesday.

image15

REALITY CHECK: Snowfall is normal in April for Canada. Here are the averages

Periods of wet snow will then spill in across Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and the south through the overnight hours on Wednesday, with all of the south transitioning to wet snow by Thursday morning. However, it will slowly ease through the day.

Expect slick roadways and slow commutes for Thursday in and near the GTA due to the rainfall and wet snow.

image12

SEE ALSO: Canada’s next solar eclipse could change the weather

Confidence in snowfall amounts is lower as temperatures hover around the freezing mark, however, accumulating snow is possible for higher elevations near Orangeville, Shelburne and the Waterloo region. Some areas could see 5-15 cm.

image5

Expect blustery and chilly conditions for a couple days as the system slowly departs the region, then a warming trend into the weekend with temperatures climbing well above seasonal.

image8

Forecasters will continue to monitor conditions ahead of the total solar eclipse that’ll traverse the region on Monday, April 8.

Thumbnail courtesy of Getty Images.

Check back frequently for the latest on this evolving forecast over Ontario.

WATCH: Early signs point to hope for eclipse watchers in Canada

Click here to view the video