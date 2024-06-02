Strong winds to follow rain in Tri-Cities. Time to secure garbage cans and trampolines

Wind gusts of up to 47 mph are forecast for the Tri-Cities on Monday, following a rainy night.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for most of southeast Washington from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday.

Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch was forecast for Sunday night, with showers possible Monday until 11 a.m.

Skies should clear some by late morning Monday, but the wind may start to pick up then. Sustained wind speeds of 25 to 40 mph are forecast from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with strong gusts.

The weather service warns that gusty winds could send garbage cans, lawn furniture and trampolines tumbling and break off tree limbs. Gusts could cause some power outages and make driving difficult for trucks and motorhomes.

The wind is forecast to gradually slow from late afternoon Monday through the early hours of Tuesday morning.