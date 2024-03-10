Strong winds, potential flooding expected in NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Scattered showers were expected throughout New York and New Jersey Sunday afternoon, and part of the region could see flooding, officials said.

Strong winds could reach up to 50 miles per hour between Sunday and Monday, and rain showers could last through Sunday evening. Temperatures will be seasonable in the 40s Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for Southern Queens and Southern Nassau County Sunday morning from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., warning drivers to allow extra time on the roads and

Next week starts off bright and beautiful and stays that way. Rain won’t return until Friday, and temperatures will be unseasonably warm in the 50s and 60s, with a chance for 70 late in the week.

