Strong winds continue to move through ahead of cold front

We saw another warm day across much of the state. High winds were widespread with wind gusts reaching as high as 45 to 60 mph. Blowing dust has been a factor for much of central, southern, and eastern New Mexico this afternoon. A cold front starts moving in from the west late this evening bringing scattered showers and snow, along with colder temperatures. The front will move east across the state overnight and into Monday morning. Scattered rain and snow showers will continue through the day Monday with cooler temperatures across the state. Isolated rain and snow showers will stick around Tuesday as a backdoor cold front moves through the eastern half of the state.

Drier weather returns Wednesday. A warming trend will also begin Wednesday that will bring highs back up to normal for this time of year by next Thursday.

