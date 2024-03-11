Strong winds cause power outages throughout DC, Maryland

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hundreds of Pepco customers were without power due to heavy winds on Sunday night.

As of 8:50 p.m., 752 people were still without power in parts of D.C. and Maryland, according to Pepco’s Outage Map.

A Pepco spokesperson attributed the outages to heavy winds in the area.

Large tree falls on home in Montgomery County

“Pepco line and vegetation crews are working hard to restore service to our customers. Safety is our top priority for both our employees and customers,” the spokesperson wrote in an email to DC News Now. “We advise customers to stay away from downed lines and damaged equipment. Customers can report an outage via our outage number, mobile app, and website.”

To report a downed or sparking power line, you can call 1-877-737-2662.

