Strong winds cause damage around DMV; Washington Monument closes

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Sunday’s strong winds caused all sorts of problems for people in the DMV, such as a giant tree falling onto a home in Chevy Chase.

Large tree falls on home in Montgomery County

The 75-foot tall tree fell onto a Chevy Chase home, downing power lines and blocking a road.

“It’s so big when it’s standing tall and proud,” said Elizabeth McTaggart, a neighbor. “And then when it comes down, you just can’t get over the magnitude.”

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service reported no injuries in what was just some of the damage.

Another large fallen tree forced the closure of a section of MacArthur Boulevard between Picasso Lane and Falls Road in Potomac. It took down some power lines and damaged a fire hydrant. Again, no injuries were reported.

The strong winds found other ways to make life difficult, especially for tourists in the District.

Virginia State Police investigating 2 separate fatal crashes in Fairfax County

The National Park Service (NPS) closed the Washington Monument for the day – a decision that caught tourists by surprise, especially first-time visitors.

“I’m really disappointed. This is my first time here in D.C.,” said Dhulifiqar Almamawendi, a government contractor from Iraq. “And I had a project in Virginia, so I drove all the way to here just to see what’s going on inside. And because it’s windy, it’s closed.”

The NPS said it closes the monument during severe weather, such as high winds and thunderstorms.

“It’s just insane. Like, I mean, like, blowing over and say,” said Katie Zendehrough, on vacation from Clearwater, FL.

There’s been no word if the Washington Monument will reopen on Monday. The NPS also closed the historic Old Post Office Tower due to the high winds.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.