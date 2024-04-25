Strong winds, blowing dust, high fire danger develops Thursday afternoon

High winds return Thursday afternoon with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Another storm will bring more winds, but a better chance for rain on Saturday.

It was another warm day Wednesday all across New Mexico, but cloud cover kept temperatures a few degrees cooler than the near-record warmth we had on Tuesday. The clouds will be clearing out tonight with more mild temperatures overnight. Winds will begin picking up Thursday morning as our next storm system moves into the state. By Thursday afternoon, winds will be gusting as high as 40 to 60 mph. Winds will bring areas of blowing dust and a high fire danger. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible across northwest and northern New Mexico Thursday afternoon. Winds die down Thursday night as the rain chances will come to an end.

Breezy to windy westerly winds will redevelop again on Friday afternoon, with gusts up to 50 mph. This will again bring a high fire danger in parts of the state. Another storm will begin to move in from the west Friday night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, along with mountain snow, will be possible Saturday in western and northern New Mexico. A few isolated storms will also be possible in the Albuquerque Metro Saturday. Temperatures will be cooler behind a cold front that will sweep across the state. Once again this storm will bring high winds, with wind gusts up to 55 mph. Winds will die down Friday night as drier air moves in once again.

A warming trend will start Sunday afternoon as the winds will be lighter into early next week. High temperatures will climb back to well-above average by the middle of next week.

