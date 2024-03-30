Strong wind forecast for Anchorage ahead of possible weekend snow

Mar. 30—A storm system moving into Southcentral Alaska is expected to bring strong winds by Saturday and chance of weekend snow.

Back-to-back storm systems coming into the region could bring mixed precipitation and gusts up to 55 mph in the Anchorage Bowl Saturday into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high wind watch in effect for the Anchorage Hillside and western Turnagain Arm from Saturday morning through Sunday morning warned of southeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. The Anchorage Bowl could see winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible, forecasters say.

Forecasters said there was still some uncertainty around the weekend forecast, which on Friday was calling for a mix of rain or snow into the weekend over a broad area including the Anchorage Bowl, Mat-Su and the western Kenai Peninsula.

The weather service on Friday issued a winter weather advisory for snow and blowing snow in Valdez and Thompson Pass and warned of the potential for moderate to heavy snow in the Copper River Basin.