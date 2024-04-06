Strong thunderstorms roll though Fresno area. Could more rain be on the horizon?

Thunderstorms rolled through the Fresno area Friday afternoon that triggered a severe thunderstorm warning.

The storms started rolling into the region around 2 p.m. that dropped penny-sized hail in the Visalia area, Andy Bollenbacher, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford said.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Sanger.

“Just the conditions for thunderstorms all came together,” Bollenbacher said.

Bollenbacher said radar indicated that hail could be falling up to one-inch in Sanger.

He said the storm in Sanger was “probably the strongest one we’ve seen this afternoon.”

Bollenbacher said none of the storms had any rotation in it. He said it was just a hail storm.

He said don’t expect any more thunderstorms to flare up for the rest of the day.

In fact, after the storms clear, expect to see cool conditions through the weekend before a warming trend next week where temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees, Bollenbacher said.

The Fresno skyline with clouds in the background on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Hail on a vehicle in downtown Fresno, California on Friday, April 5, 2024.