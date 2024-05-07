Strong thunderstorms return mid-week. Will Kansas City miss brunt of severe weather?

The Kansas City area will have much quieter weather on Tuesday after violent overnight storms swept through the metro, downing tree limbs and power lines in parts of the metro, prompting tornado sirens to sound in the Northland.

“We are aware of damage from last night/this morning’s storms across the area,” the National Weather Service in Kansas City said on X, formerly Twitter.

“We are planning on sending out survey crews today to assess damage where we had potential tornadoes. If you have damage at your location, please let us know! Photos are especially helpful.”

Skies are expected to clear Tuesday morning, leading to pleasant conditions with afternoon temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s in Kansas City, according to the weather service. The average temperature in Kansas City at this time of year is 72 degrees.

Winds with gusts up to 30 mph will be possible in the afternoon. The weather service said the gusts will should rapidly die down after sunset.

The break from stormy weather will be brief as showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday morning and afternoon, the weather service said. Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to climb into the upper 70s.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible east of the Kansas City metro area, towards the Ozarks and central Missouri.

Drier, sunnier days ahead

After the storms move out on Wednesday, drier weather will prevail for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Skies are expected to be mostly sunny to sunny, with temperatures expected to be around 72 degrees, or a few degrees cooler, through Saturday.

Warmer weather is expected for the end of the weekend and early next week, with temperatures in the upper 70s on Sunday and the low 80s on Monday.