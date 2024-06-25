Strong thunderstorms moving across Michigan this morning

GRAND RAPIDS — The Lansing area remains under a severe thunderstorm warning this morning from a system that has already caused more than 110,000 power outages, according to the National Weather Service.

At 7 a.m., the NWS Grand Rapids office issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Lansing area until 8:30 a.m.

Consumers Energy was reporting more than 110,000 customers without power at 7:50 a.m., from Big Rapids south to Kalamazoo from Lake Michigan to the Portland area.

Storms were moving across the state from northwest to southeast with winds up to 60 mph and pea-sized hail.

At 7:20 a.m., the NWS said the Interstate 69 and Interstate 94 corridors remained under threat, although the storms were gradually weakening.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Morning storms moving across Michigan, hitting Lansing area