Strong storms possible in parts of New Mexico the next couple of days

Rain and thunderstorm chances are on the increase through Thursday. Locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and hail will be possible with strong thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms developed Tuesday afternoon across parts of New Mexico. More of this rain actually made it to the ground. Temperatures were much warmer today in the eastern half of the state, while they are slightly cooler in western New Mexico. The showers and storms have mostly ended tonight, with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures continuing through Wednesday morning.

Better moisture will move in ahead of a storm system on Wednesday, which will begin to increase the chance for rain across parts of the state, and increase the chance of rain actually making it to the ground. A storm will move across New Mexico on Thursday. This will bring the best chance for showers and thunderstorms across the state this week. Some showers and storms will begin developing overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, with a break in the rain by mid-morning Thursday. Another round of widespread showers and storms will develop though by Thursday afternoon, especially across northern, central and eastern New Mexico. Locally heavy rainfall and a couple strong to severe storms will be possible, with large hail and gusty winds the biggest threats.

Drier air quickly returns on Friday, limiting rain chances to just a couple spotty showers across some of the mountain ranges. Temperatures will rebound too. High pressure moves over the state this weekend, bringing some of the warmest weather so far this year. Albuquerque could see its first 90° day of the year starting Sunday, while Roswell could soar up to 100°. Even warmer weather is likely next Monday as strong westerly winds move into the state.

