Strong to severe storms possible for Memorial Day

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Tracking a strong cold front that has brought severe weather from Texas through Tennessee. Your Memorial Day will unfortunately be spend dodging showers and storms.

Memorial Day Forecast: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for Chambers, Troup, Meriwether, Muscogee, Harris, Talbot, and Taylor. This will be through the early afternoon and could be extended if the line holds up.

Our primary threats remain damaging wind gusts up to 70mph, small hail, and heavy rain, however a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. There will likely be another round of storms this afternoon, depending on how much daytime heating we see.

Work Week: After this front passes through, temperatures will briefly reach into the 90s again Tuesday before dropping back into the mid 80s. There will be plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the workweek. Plus, conditions will remain breezy through Wednesday afternoon with winds gusting up to 20mph.

Weekend: Rain chances come back into the forecast by the weekend as another system brings multiple days for showers and storms starting Saturday.

