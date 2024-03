There is a potential for strong to severe storms in Central Florida on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

These thunderstorms will be capable of lightning, up to 1 inch of hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain, NWS said.

These strong storms will be possible through much of the day, with the highest chances between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m, NWS said.

The high today will be 81 degrees and the low will be 66 degrees.