Strong storms to move across St. Louis region Sunday evening

ST. LOUIS – A band of strong storms will move across the FOX 2 viewing area this evening.

The severity of these storms will be far weaker than anything seen in the Great Plains to our west over the past two days.

Beginning around 7 p.m., we could see isolated wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour as well as dime to quarter-sized hail. There is a low risk of short-lived spin-ups or tornadic activity worth paying attention to, but our risk of severe weather remains low overall.

The greatest concerns will be south of Interstate 70 in Missouri, with the St. Louis metro area on the northern edge of the region of concern.

