Strong storms with hail, lightning move through area Tuesday night

Some strong thunderstorms moved through the area Tuesday night.

>>PHOTOS: Strong storms with hail, lightning move through area

Several iWitness7 viewers shared both videos and photos that showed hail and lightning.

A viewer showed hail fell in Piqua with several hailstones on the ground.

Viewers from Clark and Miami counties also sent photos of lightning from Tuesday night’s storms.

At one point, AES Ohio reported at least 1,700 customers were without power, but has since been restored.

The National Weather Service issued no severe thunderstorm warnings on Tuesday.

