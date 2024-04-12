Strong storms to bring heavy rain, chances for flooding Thursday night

It’s another rainy day for the Miami Valley with the chance of some localized flooding and strong to severe storms.

Storm Center 7′s Austin Chaney will continue to follow this system and will have the latest on what to expect LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

>> Flood Watch issued for the region; Several rounds of storms, showers today

A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Miami Valley until 2 a.m. Friday.

A Flood Advisory for Union, Wayne (Indiana), Darke and Preble counties has been extended until 5:45 a.m. Friday

Localized flooding has already been reported in areas such as Preble County where high water was reported on New Paris-Hillsboro Road and SR-121, according to National Weather Service.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.



