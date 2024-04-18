Strong storms blow through metro Detroit, cause damage
A storm passing through metro Detroit caused several uprooted trees, damaged roofs, and power outages on Wednesday, April 17.
A storm passing through metro Detroit caused several uprooted trees, damaged roofs, and power outages on Wednesday, April 17.
Gregg Doyel flashed a heart sign at Caitlin Clark at her introductory press conference on Wednesday afternoon to kick off an incredibly strange back-and-forth.
The Chargers have now signed four offensive players who worked under Roman in Baltimore.
As long as they are academically eligible, the NCAA will no longer limit how many times athletes can transfer schools without penalty.
Byron Buxton and the Orioles turned a negative into a positive on Wednesday.
Bill Belichick won't be alone on draft night.
Medication to keep the actress's cancer from recurring has put her temporarily in menopause.
Swift's new album is almost here. Swifties are doing major detective work.
Say goodbye to carpal tunnel flare-ups with these expert and tester-approved carpal tunnel braces
The Champions League semifinals are set.
The Flyers needed to empty their net with the score tied against the Capitals in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Paris-based Dark is taking on the dual problems of debris and conflict in orbit with their mobile platform designed to launch, attach to, and ultimately de-orbit uncooperative objects in space. Dark CEO Clyde Laheyne said the company is aiming to become the “S.W.A.T. team of space.” The three-year-old startup is developing Interceptor, a spacecraft that is essentially a rocket-powered boxing glove that can be launched on short order to gently punch a wayward object out of its orbit.
Investors have put rate-cut worries on the backburner to focus on earnings season instead.
TechCrunch Early Stage is gearing up for another insightful event on April 25, and one roundtable session promises to be particularly illuminating for early-stage founders. Titled "Finance Fundamentals Before Your First Finance Hire: A Founder’s Guide to Navigating Early Financial Decisions," this roundtable will offer invaluable insights into navigating the financial complexities that often accompany the early stages of startup ventures. With years of experience in building and scaling fintech companies, Kang brings a wealth of knowledge to the table.
Amazon published a blog post on Wednesday providing an update about its Just Walk Out technology, which it reportedly pulled from its Fresh grocery stores earlier this month. While extolling Just Walk Out’s virtues as a sales pitch to potential retail partners, the article lists a startlingly minuscule number of businesses using the tech.
Whether you’re looking for cash back, travel rewards, an intro 0% APR, or anything in between, the best Amex credit cards have something for almost everyone.
The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has published new guidance that has major implications for adtech giants like Meta and other large platforms. Since November 2023, the owner of Facebook and Instagram has forced users in the European Union to agree to being tracked and profiled for its ad targeting business, or else pay it a monthly subscription to access ad-free versions of the services. The guidance, which was confirmed incoming Wednesday as we reported earlier, will steer how privacy regulators interpret the bloc's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in a critical area.
"I'm not here today because I want to be here," Boeing whistleblower Sam Salehpour said at the beginning of his testimony. "I'm here because I felt compelled to come forward. … I have serious concerns.”
Ford recalled the popular pickup and SUV for an issue that could cause a loss of drive power and 12-volt accessory failure.
This week Boston Dynamics retired its well-known Atlas robot that was powered by hydraulics. Then today it unveiled its new Atlas robot, which is powered by electricity. The change might not seem like much, but TechCrunch's Brian Heater told the TechCrunch Minute that the now-deprecated hydraulics system was out of date.
Gainbridge Coliseum was packed with fans as the Indiana Fever introduced Caitlin Clark.