Strong storm chance south this evening, isolated rain chance tomorrow

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Multiple rounds of rain have moved across Northeast Wisconsin since mid afternoon yesterday, producing rain totals well over 3″ in some spots. A full breakdown of the rainfall totals can be found here:

Preliminary rainfall totals from June 21-22 rain event in northeast Wisconsin

A cold front is sweeping across Wisconsin this evening, providing yet again for one more prominent rain chance on this Saturday. This front will bring a shower and thunderstorm chance this evening, mainly South of Green Bay with a chance of an isolated shower north of there.

One or two of these storms could become strong to severe, especially area south of Appleton this evening. Main impacts will be: downpours, lightning, chance for hail up 1in in diameter and gusty winds.

This main wave of activity should exit over to Lake Michigan by the end of the evening and the focus from there will be diminishing showers moving through during the overnight hours. Lows tonight to around 60 degrees. Watching for areas of patchy fog where winds go lighter.

Early tomorrow there’s a chance for a light shower up North, but most will start Sunday cloudy and dry. Clouds will be on the decrease from west to east as the system pulls away. A weak disturbance will bring a chance for an afternoon isolated shower or thundershower. Highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly clear and more patchy fog overnight and lows into the mid 50s.

Monday, I’m happy to say will be a fully dry day with sunshine as high pressure works in overhead. With sunshine and slightly breezy southwest wind, highs will be around 80 degrees. Overnight an are of low pressure approaches and brings late night showers and Storms that will continue into Tuesday AM. Humidity and temperatures spike Tuesday with highs into the mid 80s and dew points back into the 70s. Cooler and more comfy air Wednesday and Thursday.

