Strong to severe storms possible today and tomorrow night

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Active weather will return to Mid-Michigan over the next 48 hours, with several chances for rain and the potential for a few strong or severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Mid-Michigan in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather today, with a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for Tuesday.

Most of our Monday will feature dry and partly cloudy conditions. But a line of showers and thunderstorms will move into the area later this evening, around 8 or 9 o’clock.

As storms track across the area, they will enter a more unfavorable environment, given the lack of daytime heating and instability over Mid-Michigan. However, a few strong to severe storms will still be possible.

The primary threats will be damaging winds, with gusts above 60 miles per hour possible. Large hail is possible in any stronger storms that develop in the line, but the tornado threat for Mid-Michigan is low. Storms will exit around 1 o’clock.

We will follow a similar pattern for tomorrow. Most of our Tuesday will be dry with mostly sunny conditions, but we will remain in a hot and humid air mass. High temperatures will make it into the mid-80s for tomorrow, with the potential for severe weather moving in overnight.

Early Wednesday morning, around 2 or 3 o’clock, another line of storms will enter the area, bringing the threat of damaging wind gusts and large hail. At this time, tornadoes look unlikely given the atmospheric set-up we will have in place.

A few showers and isolated storms could linger into our Wednesday morning, but most of the day will feature dry and partly cloudy conditions.

