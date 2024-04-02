Strong, gusty trades to build today, prompting wind advisory

Apr. 2—A wind advisory has been issued for portions of Kauai, Oahu, Maui County and Hawaii island, starting at 6 p.m. tonight until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service says tradewinds of 25 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, are expected over the windier areas across the state due to a strong higher-pressure system building north of the isles.

These strong and gusty, easterly trades are expected to increase today and tonight, then peak from Wednesday to Thursday.

They are expected to exceed wind advisory thresholds in areas including the Kauai mountains; Waianae coast and Waianae mountains; windward, leeward, and central Maui; Haleakala; most of Lanai and Molokai; and Kohala and Kau on Hawaii island.

"Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles," said the advisory. "Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages."

A small craft advisory covers most Hawaiian waters until 6 p.m. Thursday.

A gale warning has also been issued for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and leeward and southeast waters of Hawaii island — due to imminent winds of 34 to 47 knots — effective from 6 p.m. today to 6 p.m. Thursday.