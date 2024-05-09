‘Strong foul odor’ leads to discovery of three bodies in Texas apartment, cops say

Police are investigating after finding three people dead and decomposing inside a south Texas apartment.

At 9:12 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, officers with the Brownsville Police Department responded to a “welfare concern” at the Conquistador Apartments on the city’s northeast side, the department said in a news release.

The Conquistador Apartments in Brownsville, Texas.

Once at the scene, officers smelled a “strong foul odor coming from inside the apartment.” They entered and found three bodies in the unit, all in a “high state of decomposition,” police said.

Investigators have said little about the individuals except that they were older in age, though exactly how old isn’t clear.

There don’t appear to be any signs of foul play, police said, but the investigation is underway and autopsies are still needed to determine causes of death.

Brownsville is about a 280-mile drive southeast from San Antonio.

