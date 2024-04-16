Stroke surivivor to walk London Marathon

A man is set to walk the London Marathon 14 years after he nearly died from a severe stroke.

Andy Ibbott, from Daventry, Northamptonshire, was left with some hearing loss and lack of movement on the right side of his body after the stroke, which followed an operation.

"Fighting back was extremely tough," said Mr Ibbott.

"When I cross the line I will probably break into tears, but it will be good tears."

Mr Ibbott spent six months in hospital after being referred for an operation to remove a lump from his neck.

The operation took a lot longer than planned, he said, and he was soon in a great deal of pain. He then suffered a stroke.

"It was very, very hard to come back from," he told BBC Look East.

"I wasted away in hospital, my body was knackered.

"After I left hospital, I had a long conversation with my ex-wife who helped me get back.

"I can't believe what I've done. I was active before the stroke, but after the stroke I was completely gone.

"But I have built it back up. Building back up is what makes you stronger."

Mr Ibbott hopes to complete the London Marathon in under nine hours [BBC]

Mr Ibbott said he was unable to run, but hoped to complete the 26.2-mile (42km) course is under nine hours - after wanting to have a go at the marathon for 30 years.

"The big targets keep me going. I climbed Everest last year, to base camp. I go open water swimming almost every day. In October I will be jumping out of a plane.

"My message to other stroke victims is that you will find things very difficult, but they are worth it. Even if it's getting a tea bag out of a cup, that's a success."

The London Marathon takes place on Sunday and can be followed across the BBC.

