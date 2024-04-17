A string of violence prompts community outrage in Montgomery

At about 1:12 p.m. Friday, Frieda Owens received a call from her daughter Amy Dicks, 43. Dicks had been shot. A bullet entered her left shoulder, pierced her lung and lodged in her spine.

“Momma, momma, I’ve been shot," Owens recounted Dicks saying. "I’m going to die. Momma, momma, I’ve been shot. I love you.”

Dicks was driving on Atlanta Highway and was hit by gunfire while sitting at a red light. Owens said Dicks is now paralyzed.

Owens told her daughter's story Tuesday evening at the Montgomery City Council meeting, where she and eight others called on Mayor Steven Reed and the legislative body for immediate change. They described a city that has been rocked by gun violence. On Saturday alone, both Ronel Gomez, 26, and John Moore, 56, died from gunshot wounds.

Ashleigh Dicks, Amy's sister-in-law, called for transparency within a city government that has faced criticism for guarding information from its residents and the media. On Monday, Capt. Raymond Carson released news of the deaths of Gomez and Moore but did not release any further information about shootings in the city.

Frieda Owens hugs friends and family after speaking about her daughter, Amy Dicks, who was paralyzed when she was shot by a stray bullet, during a city council meeting at Montgomery City Hall in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Three mothers spoke at the Tuesday meeting describing the fear they have that stray bullets will hit their children. “Who will be next? Will it be me? Will it be you? Will it be my child?" Jennifer Reynolds said.

Shannon Ensley described having a gun pulled on her at a red light at the intersection of Carter Hill and Vaughn roads. Ensley said after the man got back in his car and drove away, she reported his license plate number to a 911 operator. She said she emailed the mayor, his chief of staff and her city council representative and left voicemails for the police department. Ensley said she only heard back from her city council member.

“I thought I would never see my family again," Ensley said.

Each speaker expressed a visceral fear and the feeling that the city is bombarded by crime.

“Crime has overridden Montgomery, Alabama," Owens said. "It is out of control."

The people who showed up for the city council meeting filled the chamber and the lobby outside. They cheered when Ashleigh Dicks called for additional police on the force.

City Council President CC Calhoun, center, presides during a city council meeting at Montgomery City Hall in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

“I love this city," Ensley said. "I am committed to this community."

She asked people to work together and for the mayor and city council to take action. “Inaction is not an option," Ensley said. “... Let us stand together."

Tori Johnston said she feels unsafe any time she leaves her neighborhood.

“I am just a regular person doing regular, everyday activities," Johnston said, explaining that she feels in danger carrying out her day-to-day life. ... We are losing hope, and we are running out of time. Our lives and your lives depend on it."

Before the community members began speaking, the mayor said there have been 19 homicides in the city this year. Reed said half have been solved by the police. “But we know we don’t want to see one homicide," Reed said.

Mayor Steven Reed speaks during a city council meeting at Montgomery City Hall in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Reed also acknowledged the need to increase and retain police officers.

“We know they need more help," Reed said about the force.

Over the weekend, Reed and Selma Mayor James Perkins participated in a summit to discuss community-based solutions to reduce violent crime.

Reed on Tuesday quoted the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform and said that every shooting injury costs a city on average $604,000, while every homicide costs a city more than $1 million on average.

The mayor gave a list of goals to curb the violence in Montgomery. He wants to invest in neighborhoods, job training and mental health services. He also aims to pursue more gun buy-back events and gun reform. Many of those in the audience at the city council meeting made it resoundingly clear that they want action now.

