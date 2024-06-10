String of vandalism affects several businesses near downtown Dayton

Local employees are frustrated after a string of vandalism left extensive damage to their workplaces.

Early Saturday morning, several businesses along E 3rd Street in Dayton were vandalized, an employee from DK Effect confirmed.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson went to the area to see the damage firsthand.

Ping IT Services, near the intersection of N Keowee St and Third St, had multiple shattered windows.

About a half-mile down the street, DK Effect boarded up a broken window and had a damaged fiberglass ping pong table.

An employee at DK Effect told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that the person behind the damage is known to frequent the area.

He also said this isn’t the first time this kind of vandalism has happened in the area.

Dayton police told DK Effect employees to call immediately if they see the suspect again.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Dayton Police Department for more information on the vandalism.

We will continue to follow this story.

