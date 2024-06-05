String of robberies leads to triple homicide in Montgomery, leaders say

On Wednesday afternoon, dozens gathered outside a local grocery called Tienda Los Hermanos to line the building with prayer candles and flowers, a day after what community leaders described as a robbery at the Troy Highway business turned into a triple homicide that left three men dead.

A string of robberies has rocked the Latino community along Troy Highway. Since May, there have been at least five, said Felix Montelara, an advocate in the community.

“They’ve escalated actually to the point where we have this triple murder," Montelara said.

The businesses often keep large amounts of cash on hand, making them prime targets for thieves, Montelara said.

“It’s not about discrimination," Montelara said. "It’s about the opportunity that there’s cash available, and it’s easy pickings."

A makeshift memorial is seen at the front door of Tienda Los Hermanos, the scene of a triple homicide, on Troy Highway in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday June 5, 2024.

More: Triple Homicide Montgomery police investigate overnight triple homicide

A larger problem

For City Councilman Oronde Mitchell, who represents the area where the homicides took place, the shootings are representative of the violence that the city is facing.

“I definitely think that we have to do something, and we have to do something immediately," Mitchell said.

Mere hours before the homicides, Mayor Steven Reed laid out a plan to curb the violence at at a Montgomery City Council meeting. Six people spoke against the violence Tuesday, condemning the mayor and the city council for the shootings plaguing the city.

Since April 12, when Amy Dicks was shot and paralyzed while sitting at a red light on Atlanta Highway, community members have attended city council meetings demanding change. Five people were arrested in that shooting, all of whom were from the neighboring communities of Millbrook and Prattville.

On Tuesday, Reed responded to pleas for action with a request to the city council to back a $6 million-a-year program aimed at reducing violence. The program, dubbed Live Free Baltimore and Live Free St. Louis in the respective cities, has prevented violence in the metropolitans long known for violence, Reed said. In Baltimore, the program decreased homicides by 32%, and in St. Louis it decreased homicides by 21%, Reed said.

Reed did not say what the program does or explain how it would take effect in Montgomery. The city's communications office did not respond by publication.

Tienda Los Hermanos, the scene of a triple homicide, on Troy Highway in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday June 5, 2024.

'There's no one solution'

Mitchell said he supports Reed's plan. “He’s doing everything possible, and the city council is supporting him on it," Mitchell said about the mayor.

At Tuesday's city council meeting, councilors also passed at 15% raise for police officers and a 5% raise for all other city employees.

Mitchell said only a multi-pronged approach will stop violence in the city. Passing the raise was a part of that.

“There’s no one solution. There's no plan that will fit. We’re going to have to have multiple plans to make Montgomery a safer place," Mitchell said.

The mayor warned that spending $6 million to reduce violence will mean that the city will likely be unable to support all the programs it has in the past, but he said that the goal is worth it.

“I believe this is the number one priority," Reed said.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: String of robberies leads to triple homicide at Latino business