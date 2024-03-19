Striking public sector workers pressure French government for better pay

Trade unions have called on France’s 5.7 million public sectors workers to walk out on Tuesday in a push for better pay and conditions, a month after the government announced some €10 billion in public spending cuts.

One in five of France’s active population works in the public sector – they teach, provide healthcare, and ensure a host of administrative services that keep the country ticking over.

But their union reps insist wages are not keeping up with inflation and working conditions are deteriorating.

In a joint statement the unions said: “We urgently need to open negotiations to improve career prospects and take general measures to improve pay".

They called for "an immediate 10 percent increase in the value of the index point" – which the state uses to determine salaries in the public sector – "and the recovery of purchasing power lost since January 2000 ... at a time when public sector pay grades are collapsing".

The latest figures show inflation stood at 3.1 percent in January 2024.

“We are still in a period of quite high inflation,” says Mylène Jacquot, a senior official from France’s centrist CFDT union.

“Public sector workers' purchasing power is impacted, so that’s our primary demand,” she told RFI.

Merit-based hikes

Hospitals and schools are expected to be the services worst affected on Tuesday, with more than 100 demonstrations planned nationwide.

The unions, however, say this is insufficient.



