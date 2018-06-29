Striking photos show the 'apocalyptic' blaze engulfing UK moorland

Wildfires of "apocalyptic" proportions have engulfed Saddleworth Moor, near Manchester, northern England, for several days this week.

The blaze began on Sunday 24 June during a heatwave which saw temperatures across the UK rise to record highs.

The fires — which set seven square miles of grassland ablaze — have resulted in the greater Manchester region being blanketed in a canopy of thick smoke.

Large wildfires spreading across Saddleworth Moor and towards residential areas. More

Image: Joel Goodman/LNP/REX/Shutterstock

Dry peat, high temperatures, and unrelenting winds are said to be hindering attempts to keep the fire under control.

A major incident was declared earlier this week, and people were forced to evacuate their homes as the blaze showed no signs of abating. The military was also called in to support firefighters tackling the blaze.

A large wildfire sweeps across the moors between Dovestones and Buckton Vale in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester. More

Image: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Firefighters warn that it could take weeks for the fires to be fully extinguished.

A local resident told the BBC the blaze "looked like the apocalypse" and another said it was like watching "ash falling like rain."

The full moon rises behind burning moorland as a large wildfire sweeps across the moors between Dovestones and Buckton Vale in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester. More

Image: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Local government workers have said they're praying for a "really good downpour" of rain, which would speed up efforts to extinguish the fire.

"We do need mother nature to help us quite frankly," Brenda Warrington, leader of Tameside Council, said during a press briefing.