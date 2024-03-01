Strikes in German public transport to reach peak on Friday

Strikers stand in front of the closed depot of Rostocker Straßenbahn AG (RSAG). Much of Germany's public transport will remain out of service on Friday, as the second round of warning strikes by the trade union Verdi climaxes. Frank Hormann/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Much of Germany's public transport will remain out of service on Friday, as the second round of strikes by the trade union Verdi reaches its climax.

According to the union, there will once again be far-reaching restrictions on bus, underground and tram services in dozens of cities and districts. The industrial action began in many places on Thursday.

Other unions had already called for work stoppages in public transport in some places at the beginning of the week, including in Berlin.

Verdi plans to extend the strike once again on Friday. While it is due to end in Berlin at 2:00 pm (1300 GMT), it will continue in many other federal states until the early hours of Saturday. The union is being supported in its industrial action by the environmental movement Fridays for Future (FFF).

FFF has called for a nationwide climate strike and more than 100 rallies and demonstrations across the country this Friday. The central theme of the demonstrations will be the struggle of public transport employees for better working conditions, it said.

"While the government is losing itself in the dispute, Fridays for Future and Verdi are standing united and fighting together for climate protection, good jobs and long overdue investments in public transport," said activist Luisa Neubauer.

The main focus of the industrial dispute is on a reduction in weekly working hours for shift workers.

Bavarian workers are not on strike because the current collective labour agreement is still in force there. An agreement has now been reached in Saarland, where workers are also not on strike.

