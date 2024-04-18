Strictly's Giovanni Pernice supported by fans as he announces break

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been throwing their support behind Giovanni Pernice as he's announced he's going to take a break from his tour.

The pro dancer took to Instagram to share the news with his 1.1 million followers, looking back on his solo tour, The Last Dance.

"I have had a wonderful time this year on my solo tour and already looking forward to even bigger and better next year!" the Strictly star wrote in the caption.



"After performing in front of over half a million people for seven years in row, I plan to take a little break after next year's tour," he continued, encouraging fans who'd like to see the show to book their tickets now.

In response, one fan wrote: "After everything you give us it's time to take time for you Gio. Your shows have been amazing and the amount of hard work you and the team put into them is so obvious."

Another added: "No-one deserves a break more than you do. Just don't stay away too long!", while someone else shared: "You deserve a break, you've absolutely smashed it these last 7 years. You should be proud of yourself."

News of Pernice taking some well-earned rest came after his travel series with Strictly co-star, judge Anton Du Beke, made the air. Anton & Giovanni's Adventures in Spain marked the second collaboration for the two pro dancers following their first series, Anton & Giovanni's Adventures in Sicily.

Ana Maria Arevalo Gosen

Last week, Pernice asked his Instagram followers whether they'd like to see him and his "bestie" Du Beke visit other destinations for one more season of the show, suggesting the two dancers would be down for a new batch of episodes.

In the meantime, the two pals will reunite for a gala performance at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London this July 2, with Pernice teasing the duo will be "bringing Sicily and Spain" to the audience.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Tickets for Strictly's 2024 live arena tour are available now.

