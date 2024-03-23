Strictly's Amy Dowden "hit hard" by Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has revealed she was “hit hard” by the news of Catherine, Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis.

The royal released a video yesterday (March 22) in which she shared that she had been diagnosed with cancer in January, and was now undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Dowden, who herself was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram in reaction to the Princess’ statement, revealing that she was emotionally affected by the news.

“The news has personally hit me hard, thinking so much about our Princess! Cancer doesn’t discriminate,” began Dowden. “There’s no textbook, right or wrong way to deal with a diagnosis and treatment. It’s personal and I really hope all can #bekind and support our Princess.

“I was lucky enough to meet The Princess of Wales during my treatment who was so kind, supportive and generous of time. Sending all my well wishes with treatment ahead and as always to all those affected by cancer.”

The post included a photo of the Princess with a quote from her statement, which read: “For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

In her video, Catherine explained that she underwent “major abdominal surgery” in January for what her doctors thought was a “non-cancerous” condition, but tests subsequently revealed that cancer had been present.

“This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she said. “As you can imagine this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

“But most importantly it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I'm going to be okay.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too – as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

If you would like more information or support about living with cancer or treatment, please click here for guidance from Macmillan Cancer Support, or click here to learn more from Stand Up to Cancer.

