This stretch of road’s traffic death count resulted in more than 110 deaths in 5 years. Here’s where it is

Ask any anyone visiting from the 49 other states and they'll all claim the same thing — Florida has some the worst drivers combined with the worst roadways. But is there any merit behind the claims?

According to an analysis of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatalities Analysis Reporting System (FARS) reports by Convoy Car Shipping, several of the state's counties and roads have been the scenes for deadly car accidents over a 5-year period.

Tucked away toward North Florida, one section of the highway has seen over 100 fatal crashes alone.

Where is the deadliest stretch of road in Florida?

For those who would have bet on any segment of I-4 being the deadliest, you better pay up. According to a Convoy Car Shipping analysis of federal crash data, the stretch of U.S. 19 through Pasco County saw 112 fatalities from 2017 to 2021.

The study doesn't detail why these section is so deadly. However, an article by Florida law firm Whittel & Melton highlights that along this stretch of road, you'll find stores, restaurants, hotels and typical small town haunts. Which means many pedestrians along the packed roads.

"When driving this highway, you may never be aware of the dangers, but if you are walking, then you definitely will. The speed limit is 45 to 55 miles per hour, but the cars drive much faster through these parts," the website notes. "There are very few crosswalks for pedestrians, leaving those on foot to trapse more than half a mile to get to a crosswalk so that they can safely cross a street to get to a business that is a few hundred feet away."

Florida ranks high in pedestrian deaths, according to several studies over the years.

Which Florida county has the highest rate of traffic fatalities?

According to the study, Volusia is the single deadliest county in the entire U.S. for traffic fatalities, per capita, for counties with over 500,000 residents.

This is a 2018 of the existing 2-lane Tomoka River Bridge just west of the Interstate 95/LPGA Boulevard interchange in Daytona Beach. The aging bridge has become an increasingly worsening traffic bottleneck as the population in the LPGA area west of I-95 continues to grow.

There were 648 traffic fatalities between 2017 and 2021, which works out to a rate of 11.19 deaths killed per 10,000 people.

Of those fatalities, 82 happened on the East Coast's U.S. 1, the report said. The Daytona Beach News Journal reported U.S 1 in Volusia County stretches from the small city of Oak Hill in the south more than 40 miles north through Ormond Beach to the Flagler County line.

Here are deadliest counties in Florida for traffic fatalities (population 500,000+):

1. Volusia County, pop. 579,192: 648 deaths, 11.19 per 10,000 people. Deadliest road: U.S. 1, 82 deaths.

4. Polk County, pop. 787,404: 675 deaths, 8.57 per 10,000 people. Deadliest road: U.S. 27 & S.R. 60 (tied). 70 deaths.

6. Pasco County, pop. 608,794: 515 deaths, 8.46 per 10,000 people. Deadliest road: U.S. 19, 112 deaths.

7. Duval County, pop. 1,016,536: 830 deaths, 8.16 per 10,000 people. Deadliest road: U.S. 90, 91 deaths.

17. Hillsborough County, pop. 1,513,301: 1,069 deaths, 7.06 per 10,000 people. Deadliest road: U.S. 41, 101 deaths.

18. Brevard County, pop. 630,693: 435 deaths, 6.9 per 10,000 people. Deadliest road: U.S. 1, 96 deaths.



How many people are killed in traffic accidents nationwide each year?

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the number of traffic fatalities in the United States each year ranges between 35,000 and 45,000 fatalities.

The NHTSA reported 42,939 fatalities from car accidents in 2021, reaching the highest number of motor vehicle traffic fatalities in fourteen years. The number of auto fatalities in 2021 was a 10.5% increase from the 38,824 traffic fatalities that occurred in 2020.

The NHTSA states that speeding is a factor in almost one-third of all traffic fatalities and has launched a “Speeding Wrecks Lives” prevention campaign to try and lower the number of fatal car accidents.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: In Florida, portion of this highway saw over 100 fatalities in 5 years