Stretch of Indiana 26 in Clinton County to close for road work

Apr. 5—A stretch of Indiana 26 in Clinton County near the Howard County line will be temporarily closed for road and drainage work.

The stretch between the intersection of Indiana 26 and Indiana 29 and the Clinton/Howard County line will be closed beginning on or after Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced this week.

During the closure, crews will be resurfacing the road and adding drainage improvements. Work is expected to last a couple of months but is weather permitting and subject to change.

The official detour around the construction zone is from Indiana 29 to Indiana 28 to U.S. 31.