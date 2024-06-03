Stretch of I-Drive reopens following deadly crash in Orange County

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash along International Drive in Orange County.

It happened early Monday in the area of Westwood Boulevard.

Troopers responded shortly before 1 a.m. and closed a stretch of the southbound lanes of I-Drive.

READ: Troopers arrest man accused of DUI crash that injured 1-year-old, 2 others

Channel 9 was near the scene of the crash and spotted a badly-damaged car tangled in palm trees along the roadside.

Troopers responded to the crash early Monday at I-Drive near Westwood Blvd.

Troopers responded to the crash early Monday at I-Drive near Westwood Blvd.

Troopers responded to the crash early Monday at I-Drive near Westwood Blvd.

Troopers responded to the crash early Monday at I-Drive near Westwood Blvd.

Troopers responded to the crash early Monday at I-Drive near Westwood Blvd.

Troopers responded to the crash early Monday at I-Drive near Westwood Blvd.

Troopers responded to the crash early Monday at I-Drive near Westwood Blvd.

It appeared as though the car also struck an entrance sign to an apartment complex and left a trail of debris before coming to rest.

A wrecker removed the car around 5:30 a.m.

READ: Police: Jacksonville woman arrested for carjacking an elderly couple in Volusia County

Troopers have since reopened the southbound lanes of I-Drive.

Eyewitness News has reached out to FHP for details on what might have led to the deadly crash and who it involved.

Monitor WFTV.com for updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.