Stretch of I-80 shut down as monster blizzard dumps snow on mountains in California and Nevada

California authorities shut down 100 miles of Interstate 80 on Friday as the biggest snow storm of the season bore down on the Sierra Nevada, where residents were urged to take shelter and stay off roads as they prepared for up to 10 feet of snow in some areas and damaging winds. “AAANNNDD WE’RE CLOSED!!” the California Highway Patrol posted on X, previously known as Twitter, saying the closure was due to “spin outs, high winds, and low visibility. No estimated time of reopening the freeway.” Authorities closed the interstate in both directions after 5 p.m. on a day when the majority of more than a dozen ski resorts around Lake Tahoe were closed, a tornado touched down in central California and visitors to Yosemite National Park were told to leave. The 100-mile (160-kilometer) closure is at the state border just west of Reno, Nevada to near Emigrant Gap, California. KTLA's Rick Chambers reports on March 1, 2024. Details: https://ktla.com/news/california/ap-parts-of-the-sierra-nevada-likely-to-get-10-feet-of-snow-from-powerful-storm-by-weekend/

