New photos show serious crash that closed I-71 for 4 hours

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — New photos show how serious the crash was involving two semi-trucks that shutdown I-71 South in Richland County for four hours Saturday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person in the crash was airlifted to a hospital, but didn’t have a condition on the victim.

On Sunday, Mansfield Firefighters IAFF Local 266 posted photos of the accident.

The photos show that one of the trucks twisted into the side of the other truck.

Both trucks sustained heavy damage, with one of the trucks’ axles and tires torn from the truck, and debris strewn all around the crash scene on the highway.

One of the trucks can be partially seen under the rear of the other truck’s trailer.

Mansfield firefighters provided mutual aid to the Washington Township Fire Department.

