Stretch of I-135 in Wichita will have lane closures. Here’s when and where

Two lanes on northbound I-135 in Wichita will be temporarily closed starting this weekend.

Drivers near and along the closures will be required to reduce speeds and drive cautiously.

The Kansas Department of Transportation will be closing the center and right lanes of northbound I-135 from 2nd street to 8th street at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 28, according to a KDOT news release.

“The multiple lane closure is necessary for a patching project that will occur until 5 a.m. Monday, at which time the center lane will reopen to commuters,” KDOT said.

KDOT did not say when both lanes will reopen completely to traffic. The speed limit will be reduced to 50 mph in the construction work zone.

Dondlinger and Sons Construction is the primary contractor for the $1.7 million project.