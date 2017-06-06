Take the Stress out of Skin Care

Stacey has never lived in a big city before, but now that she's in Los Angeles she wants to look her very best. She has come to The Doctors, who are going to show her and all women how they can look and feel great.

The single 44-year-old recently relocated from Alabama and is hoping to meet a special someone. She is in the dating scene, but at times feels self-conscious about the wrinkles and lines on her face. She tells The Doctors that improved skin would help to improve her self-confidence. She explains that she uses about 4 to 5 products on her face, but that she's not seeing a change. She is also concerned about the cost of using so many products.

She joins plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon and dermatologist Dr. Sonia Batra, who explain that is it not about how many products you use, but what is important is the science behind the product. She says that if Stacey uses products clinically proven to work, that her routine can be very simple.

First, Dr. Ordon and Dr. Batra discuss what may be affecting Stacey's skin, noting that stress can lead to more lines and wrinkles. Dr. Ordon suggests a facial massage in order to alleviate some stress and it can also help with blood flow to the face, which can plump the skin and help drive toxins out of cells so nutrients can get in. This adds vitality to dull skin.

Dr. Batra also suggests enjoying some chamomile tea to relax. After drinking the tea, she says to chill the tea bags in the refrigerator for 5 to 15 minutes and then apply the bags to your eyes to help with puffiness.

Sleep is also vital for healthy skin, and Dr. Ordon tells Stacey to always turn off all her devices 1 hour before bed. He also recommends using a silk pillowcase to reduce facial creases and to sleep on your back to help with facial wrinkles.

Dr. Batra says she loves a serum as they easily absorb and penetrate deeply into the skin. She recommends No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum, which has been clinically proven to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles in just 4 weeks. It’s also under $30 dollars and available at Target.

Results regarding the serum come from a study conducted by No7.

