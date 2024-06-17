Stress-free travels and special deals? Why BNA ranks as one of the most reliable airports in the country

With the busy summer travel season underway, travelers departing from Nashville International Airport can expect a smooth trip, but also low-cost flights and special deals.

A new study from financial information and business news website, Marketwatch, has revealed which airports offer travelers the most stress-free flying experience, from check-in to take-off. The ranking placed BNA among the top 10 most stress-free airports.

Here's what makes BNA a top flying destination and what current deals travelers can take advantage of.

Nashville International Airport ranks as a premier flying destination in new study

Using 2023 data from the United States Bureau of Transportation, Marketwatch analyzed the data from 30 major airports across the country to identify which airports offered the most seamless travel experience. BNA claimed the No. 9 spot, coming behind LaGuardia, Seattle/Tacoma International, Detroit Metro Wayne County and others.

The stress ranking was based on airport reliability factors like the percentage of delayed, canceled or diverted flights, as well as the cost of airfare and average security checkpoint wait times.

According to Marketwatch's research, the average domestic airfare at BNA is $349.01, with an average TSA wait time of 10 minutes. BNA travelers experience 20% delayed flights, 1.13% canceled flights and 0.22% diverted flights.

The top 10 airports for stress free travel, according to MarketWatch

Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL)

Harry Reid International (LAS)

Los Angeles International (LAX)

Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA)

LaGuardia (LGA)

Seattle/Tacoma International (SEA)

Detroit Metro Wayne County (DTW)

Nashville International (BNA)

Denver International (DEN)

Nashville flight deals: From Southwest to Spirit Airlines celebrating '615 Day'

In addition to stress-free flights, travelers departing from BNA can also enjoy special deals that run throughout the year.

Recently, Southwest Airlines offered its annual birthday sale in celebration of the 53rd anniversary of its first flight. Customers received up to 50% off base fares on select flights departing from Aug. 6 to Dec. 18.

In honor of 615 Day, Music City's unofficial holiday, Spirit Airlines is celebrating by offering roundtrip flights starting at $61.50. The fares must be booked on Saturday, June 15 for travel from July 9 through Aug. 28 and are only valid for roundtrip travel between BNA and the following cities:

Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)

Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Miami (MIA)

New York-LaGuardia (LGA)

Orlando (MCO)

“Spirit’s nonstop service at BNA has provided low-fare flight options for Nashville travelers looking to explore new destinations since 2019, and we’re excited to celebrate our BNA Guests with this limited-time offer in honor of the Music City,” said Vice President of Guest Experience, Brand and Communications for Spirit Airlines, Lania Rittenhouse in a news release.

“This offer also makes it easier for travelers across our network to enjoy Nashville’s iconic music scene and southern hospitality," she added.

Methodology

To determine the most and least stressful airports, MarketWatch examined data across 30 major U.S. airports, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. The metrics included:

The percentage of delayed flights (20%)

The percentage of canceled flights (10%)

The percentage of diverted flights (10%)

Average fare (20%)

Average TSA wait time (20%)

Flight traffic (20%)

The airport with the best average ranking placed first and received a score of 100. The worst airport for reliability had the lowest average ranking and received a score of zero.

