Strength of this England squad is clear – but it is missing a crucial ingredient

Has an England manager ever approached a major tournament able to call upon, as things stood at the start of the weekend, the top goalscorer in Spain, the top goalscorer in Germany and six of the top 10 goalscorers in the English top flight?

Easy to forget, as the European Championship comes into view, that this is a golden generation of attacking players bestowed upon England. Gareth Southgate has felt bold enough to say the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish might not regard their places this summer as assured, and when one considers the competition for those attacking places he has a point. There are nine attacking players in the squad to face Brazil and Belgium over the next nine days and that does not even include Jude Bellingham, listed as one of the midfielders, despite being La Liga’s top goalscorer as of last week.

The new dawn of youth development, the Elite Player Performance Plan (EPPP), has over the past decade yielded a rich harvest of strikers, wingers and No 10s. So much so that Dominic Solanke, currently tied for third in the Premier League goalscorers table having scored 15 goals for Bournemouth – by no means one of the big guns – is omitted without more than a murmur of dissent.

There are other good attacking players not in this squad as well as Grealish. Take Eberechi Eze, who is on the brink of full fitness, and Callum Wilson, who is likely to miss the summer with injury. Southgate seems to have made his mind up that there is no way back for Raheem Sterling, and he can afford to do so given the options available. Curtis Jones, who is foremost an attacking midfielder, would be in the squad but for injury.

Southgate has a lot of good players to choose from. Of all the options there are some whose potential absence would hit England harder this summer. Starting with Harry Kane, the Bundesliga’s top goalscorer, or the rest of the team’s untouchables: Bellingham, Declan Rice, John Stones, Kyle Walker. Yet, international teams are often defined by the profile of player they simply do not have. None can be signed or co-opted: there is no option but to make the best of what is available.

Yet again for England in the tournament cycle there is one glaring absence in the kind of player at Southgate’s disposal: the elusive, deep-lying midfield playmaker.

Southgate described it again this week as “a midfield organiser with the ball”, a position he has defined at many times over his eight years in charge. “Like Jorginho, [Sergio] Busquets, [Toni] Kroos or [Luka] Modric,” was how he defined it. Of course, for years England had just that in Michael Carrick but there was rarely a place for him in the rigid 4-4-2 systems of the era. Since then that kind of player, the selfless type who stitches together play and takes the ball in difficult circumstances, has seemed to defy the tens of millions of pounds invested in EPPP.

When Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand picked their England XI on punditry duty, the former could see the issue straight away. Ferdinand selected a midfield three of Phil Foden alongside Rice and Bellingham. Rooney was adamant: that midfield was too open. Foden will surely start as one of the three attackers. Bellingham will be the most advanced of the midfield. Rice will have to play deeper than he does for Arsenal – but who is the man alongside him?

It is why Jordan Henderson and, until this month, Kalvin Phillips have endured so long in the squad. It is potentially the job that Trent Alexander-Arnold would fulfil in the summer, although Southgate will be hoping for his urgent return to fitness for Liverpool, to be convinced.

“In my lifetime we’ve rarely produced that type of player in England,” Southgate said, “so we’ve got different profiles of a No 6. So [the range of players in midfield] – is it a No 6 and No 8s or a double [two] No 6 and a No 10? That’s about getting the players in the position on the pitch they can perform at their very best.”

Either way, there is no specialist for the job. This is the big question facing Southgate – a naturally cautious manager, who is criticised accordingly, but knows in his heart the truth about international tournaments. They tend to be won by sides who control the ball and patiently build up play. In short, good players, dominating possession. Still England lack that vital link in the chain between defence and midfield.

No doubt Southgate would prefer a few more options to partner Stones in central defence, which is why the left-footed Jarrad Branthwaite is worth a look. Southgate could do with alternative left-backs to Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell and their fragile fitness. Walker is so good as to be irreplaceable. Reece James’ availability is by no means guaranteed. But there is still a chance all the pieces could fall for Southgate and that his big players go to Germany in form and fitness.

What he knows he will not have between now and June is a playmaker in the style of Modric, who directed Croatia’s defeat of England in the 2018 World Cup semi-final, just as he had done in the Euro 2008 qualifier at Wembley more than a decade earlier. One is beginning to wonder if it is a flaw in the English psyche that none has emerged. Truly, an Englishman like Modric might win more caps than any before him. Although given this country’s luck, his emergence would surely coincide with the sudden and unexplained absence of any decent strikers.

