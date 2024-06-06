Streeterville attack sparks calls for felony charges, stricter regulations

CHICAGO – Streeterville residents, business owners, and one of the city council members representing the neighborhood, are sharing their concerns and frustrations over recent events, including a violent attack on a couple.

2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins, who also serves as the chairman of the Public Safety Committee, said he knows many people who live and work in the area are on edge.

In recent weeks, large groups of teens have been gathering in the area, using the AMC River East 21 Theaters as a rallying location. Hopkins said the groups are communicating on social media to coordinate these meet-ups, but it isn’t the gathering itself he is worried about.

“We have no problem with teens talking to teens and hanging out downtown; when they cross the line into criminality, that’s when we have a problem, and that is in fact what’s happening,” said Hopkins. “This recent incident with the Streeterville couple being attacked randomly, unfortunately it wasn’t the first, and our fear is it won’t be the last.”

On Friday night, CPD officers took a 14-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl into custody after they were allegedly involved in an attack on a couple who lives in the area.

Hopkins said he saw the video captured on private surveillance camera and has spoken with the couple about what happened, in detail.

“This was a random, unprovoked attack. They were just walking home after having dinner out and they were attacked, with no warning, from behind. They were not robbed, which is interesting because she was carrying a purse,” said Hopkins. “This was violence, for the sake of violence, which in many ways makes that even more disturbing because it can literally happen to anyone at any time in this neighborhood.”

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 40-year-old man and a woman were walking in the 400 block of E. Grand Avenue when a group of offenders approached them. The 14-year-old suspect allegedly hit the man, and the 17-year-old suspect pulled the woman’s hair.

Hopkins said the couple initially declined medical treatment at the scene, hoping to quickly get home since they were shaken up, but later realized their injuries were more serious than initially believed.

The alderman told WGN Radio he did not want to comment on a private matter, but confirmed reports that as the victims sought out further medical treatment, the woman learned she had suffered a miscarriage.

Hopkins said he is keeping in touch with the couple and will continue to support them throughout this process, but he wants to see the charges in the case upgraded.

On Wednesday, he issued a public safety alert to residents, addressing the assault on the couple and other steps he is working on to address issues in the area.

“I have personally requested that the Cook County States’ Attorney Office upgrade the current misdemeanor charges to felony charges given the severity of the assailants’ actions,” Hopkins wrote. “The current misdemeanor charge is entirely inappropriate. The investigation is ongoing and may result in additional charges to some of the other offenders who participated in the crime but were not immediately arrested on scene.”

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office shared a statement with WGN regarding the inquiry:

“Police directly file misdemeanor cases, and they are not referred to the CCSAO before charging decisions are made. At this time, we have not received any information from the police to review felony charges related to this incident. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office is committed to the work of justice and when felony charges are sought in any case, including matters involving minors, charging decisions will be made based on the facts, evidence, and the law.”

While Hopkins said he is not in control of prosecution of criminals in Cook County or the City of Chicago, he said he is working to pass a law that would help police deal with ‘chronic youth gatherings.’

He is seeking to implement an 8 p.m. curfew, which would cover the Central Business District, including all the Streeterville neighborhood. According to Hopkins, it would apply to any minor, regardless of activity, and prevent them from being in the Central Business District without the supervision of an adult.

The law would need to be enacted first by the full city council, but if it moves forward, it would allow the Chicago Police Department to apprehend and cite those in violation of it.

“I do not believe every minor present during these recent gatherings have ill intentions, but it is painfully clear that a few agitators and ring leaders have instigated violent and chaotic actions time and time again and this activity cannot be tolerated,” wrote Hopkins.

As Hopkins is seeking change, residents told WGN News they also want to see that. Many voiced their concerns at a recent community meeting and said the recent act of violence has elevated their worries even more.

“It’s sad in a sense. These are young people, and they need to have a purpose too in life, other than create chaos,” said Johanna Buehler, a resident of the area for more than 20 years.

Buehler said she is more cautious and aware of her surroundings. She said she doesn’t venture out too late at night like she did many years ago.

“Young people always have an edge to them, we all know that I was there too one day. But it needs to be channeled, you can’t just have them run wild, it’s a residential neighborhood,” said Buehler.

Buehler also called the alleged attack on the couple ‘uncalled for’ and said she hopes to see city leadership working together with the community more to resolve the problems.

“We need to find a solution. We cannot have that, because if it’s tourists, they will not come back,” said Buehler. “It’s a great neighborhood. There’s so much to do. I love living here and I hope we will get a handle on it.”

The owner of a souvenir shop and adjacent liquor store near the theaters, where large groups have been gathering, said his business has been impacted by the recent events.

“We actually are closing our doors at 8 o’clock and allowing customers in one at a time and the police presence on the street is scaring the thoroughfare traffic that’s coming up and down Illinois avenue,” the man said.

He told WGN News he is planning to speak at an upcoming community meeting and has also heard concerns from residents at previous ones.

“The neighborhood people are scared. One of the residents was saying she’s scared to even come out and walk her dog and I don’t blame her,” he added.

He said he hopes to see the officers more dispersed, rather than standing mostly near the theaters and adjacent businesses in large numbers. He believes that will help workers feel safe and encourage people to patron businesses on the block.

“It is very alarming. This is a bad situation.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.