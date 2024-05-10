Street vendors ask questions, share frustrations over recently passed Clark County ordinance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Clark County officials held a workshop Thursday night, just over a week after a new ordinance went into effect requiring street vendors to operate legally.

“We’re kind of afraid daily on what can happen,” local vendor Felix Prado said.

Prado spoke with 8 News Now about the troubles that other street vendors have been facing since new regulations went into effect.

“It’s a little more difficult,” Prado explained. “Sometimes we do get kicked out.”

Street vendor rules go into effect as vendors fear minimum $1,500 licensing costs

Clark Clark County officials held a workshop Thursday night, just over a week after a new ordinance went into effect requiring street vendors to operate legally. (KLAS)

Prado just started his shaved ice business Frozen Paradise, and he is one of many who attended the event Thursday to ask questions and share frustrations.

Last year, Governor Joe Lombardo signed a senate bill into law, creating a path for street vendors to operate legally.

A Clark County ordinance, which falls under this, then passed in April, which requires vendors to get a business license, hold a health district permit, obtain liability insurance, and follow other location and operating hour rules.

Clark County officials told 8 News Now they have only seen 15 to 20 inquiries about applications since the ordinance went into effect on April 30. They have also seen 41 violations, classified as written warnings since the rules were implemented, so they hope workshops like this clear things up.

“I would like the process to be more streamlined,” Prado said. “A little bit easier for us food vendors.”

Prado and several others who spoke with 8 News Now said they hope to see more communication from officials in the future.

“To say this is the road to taco licensing,” local vendor Pedro Guzman said. “It’s just very frustrating.”

This, is as they do their best to navigate what they call a whole new world.

“Once it gets sorted out,” Prado concluded of the ordinance. “It’s probably going to be a good thing.”

Anyone found out of compliance now that the vendor ordinance is in place can face a $500 fine or jail time.

Those applying to get licensed can expect to pay about $1500 to get into compliance, which many vendors call a struggle.

Some fees, including the Southern Nevada Health District license, offer payment plans.

For more information on the Clark County ordinance, click HERE.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.