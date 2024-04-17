New street vendor regulations approved by Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Street vendors in unincorporated Clark County now face new restrictions and some say they’re too restrictive.

Commissioners voted to approve the rules on Tuesday.

‘We are not bad people,’ sidewalk vendor hopes for a chance as officials vote on ordinance

At the core of the issue, is how does the county allow this type of small business, as they’re legally required to do, without compromising the safety of customers and the success of other businesses they’re in front of.

Las Vegas street vendors worried about costs, police interactions as SB92 ordinances near

In 2023, Nevada passed SB 92, a law that required each jurisdiction to make its own rules which consisted of what kind of insurance and permits would be needed, to where they can and cannot vend.

Enforcement an emphasis as Clark County OKs sidewalk vendor ordinance

With the new approval on Tuesday, the entire Las Vegas Strip corridor is off-limits to vendors, including Allegiant Stadium.

Some of the newly approved limitations for vendors are listed below.

Vendors must maintain a general liability insurance policy

Operation size cannot be more than 25 square feet

Must provide own trash can/clean up within 10 ft radius

Cannot use electronic signs

Cannot offer tables and chairs

Cannot operate from 9 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Cannot be within 1500 ft of resort hotel, event facility that has 20,000 seats, convention facility operated by LVCVA, media of highway

Cannot be within 500 ft. of pedestrian mall/entertainment center, school up to 30 min. after class ends, child care facility, any county park/rec center/community center

Cannot be within 150 ft of another sidewalk vendor, another restaurant in operation, an establishment with a gaming license, entrance to emergency response structure, sidewalk/street closure

Cannot be within 15 ft. of a street intersection, public restroom, bus stop, building entrance/exit

However, some vendors have a problem with the school and park restrictions because that is where they say they make the most money. Several vendors also said they can’t stay afloat and stay in compliance.

If vendors do not comply they could face penalties of up to $500, and up to six months in county jail, or both. Those penalties would be considered misdemeanors.

Lawful street vending months or more away while each Las Vegas jurisdiction creates its own rules

“First of all, the vendors are not criminals. They’re just people trying to make a living. And I do believe there should be some rules and regulations, but some of those are outrageous,” Street vendor advocate Maria Prentice expressed to 8 News Now.

Some commissioners acknowledged that the rules are not perfect however, it was between taking the rules off the table and practically starting from scratch again or approving it Tuesday and revising it in the future.

Lombardo signs law protecting street vendors working in neighborhoods

Ultimately commissioners unanimously voted for its approval.

“If you’re sitting where we’re sitting, we want you to be able to have a successful operation in whatever your business is, including street vending. At the same time, we have to do something that is consistent with the safety of the school children,” Jim Gibson said.

Clark County released the following statement regarding the passage of the sidewalk vending ordinance.

“Before today’s action by the Board, sidewalk vending was not previously permitted in Clark County. Last summer, the County held a series of public town hall meetings across commission districts and launched a public survey to hear directly from community members and sidewalk vendors about the process to establish equitable licensure in Clark County, as required by the Nevada Legislature following the passage of SB 92 last session. As a result of this feedback, the County drafted an ordinance which went out to the industry again for additional comment. With health and safety top of mind, today’s public hearing and the passage of this ordinance is a result of the significant effort Clark County has put forward to not only regulate a previously unpermitted industry, but also to balance the perspectives of the community and vendors in an equitable licensure process. While the ordinance takes effect two weeks from today, sidewalk vendors still need to comply with the business license requirements of the ordinance before they are legally authorized to sell food and beverages.”



The newly approved ordinance goes into effect on April 30.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.