Street sign dedication in West Lawndale honors fallen CPD officer

CHICAGO — A new sign honoring a Chicago police officer who gave his life in the line of duty was unveiled on Saturday morning on the city’s Southwest Side.

The sign will now be proudly displayed at the intersection of West Marquette Road & South Lawndale Avenue, near Marquette Park in West Lawndale, in the same area where Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez-Lasso had been assigned to and lived near.

“The street dedication will be a reminder to all Chicagoans about his bravery, his dedication and what it means to be a police officer of this city, and with this dedication, we will be reminded that first responders put everything on the line,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

Rocio Lasso, the mother of Officer Vásquez-Lasso, said she is very proud of her son but is still heartbroken over the loss.

On March 1, 2023, officer Vásquez-Lasso was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance in Gage Park.

The suspect, then 18-year-old Steven Montano, has pleaded not guilty.

“Andrés Mauricio Vásquez-Lasso a true hero, will be remembered not only because he wore an officer’s badge but also for his smile and the community he served with honor and dedication,” John Vasquez, the fallen officer’s cousin, said.

The family was accompanied by several state and local leaders as well as other gold star families and fellow officers.

The Chicago Chicago Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) has pledged to continue to stay by the family’s side.

“We’re going to certainly stand with Andres’ family when that trial goes forward,” FOP President John Catanzara said. “But Andre stood for something. A son of Columbia, who came here to make a difference, a better life for himself, for his family, and make a difference in this city.

It is a support system the family says they are grateful for.

